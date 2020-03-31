Super League Discusses Drop Suspension, Says Toronto President Bob Hunter | Rugby League News





Toronto Wolfpack is at the bottom of the table and is the favorite for automatic relegation after losing his first six games

Toronto President Bob Hunter remains confident in the resumption of the Super League season, but says the clubs are discussing the possibility of suspending relegation.

The recently promoted Wolfpack are at the bottom of the table and are favorites for automatic relegation after losing their first six games, but Hunter insists that their views are not motivated by self-interest and that other clubs support the idea.

Hunter said: "We, among other clubs, have expressed our opinion that we do not believe this is a good year to do so, but that is an RFL decision."

"It has nothing to do with our record of zero and six and I know we are not alone in expressing that. The year has been so disruptive, I just don't think it is fair for any team."

Super League has been on hold since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and club representatives will discuss the latest situation during a video conference call today.

The Wolfpack have played all six games so far in England due to a combination of the harsh Canadian winter and the unavailability of their locally owned Lamport stadium until April.

His Easter encounter with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan is sure to be postponed and Toronto's three-game streak at home, beginning with Hull FC's visit on April 18, is poised to follow suit.

Both Toronto and the Catalans are affected by travel restrictions abroad, and Hunter acknowledges that his club may have to switch more games to the UK.

"Everything is in the air," Hunter said. "Until the restrictions are relaxed, we are in a no man's land as to when we can start playing again."

"I think everyone is optimistic that we can play, realistically nobody knows what it could be."

"We are looking at a lot of different options. There are a lot of draft games floating around: They are looking to extend the season for a couple of months and try to bring in mid-week games that will be difficult for the players."

"Governments will decide when we will return and the other challenge is whether it is on similar dates. What may be the case in Canada may be different in the UK. The UK may return faster."

"It is complicated by the fact that the airlines are not flying and that there are serious restrictions on global travel."

"I could end up having to play more games in the UK than we had planned, but if that's the only difficulty, we stick to what the league wants to do."

"If we can really fit in 11 games in Canada, that's the ideal scenario, if it's a little less, it's not perfect, but I think if the league wants to start and Canada is not ready, then we are certainly going to start, no place to doubt."

While many teams in the Super League have already taken the initiative to suspend the UK government, the Canadian club is still studying its options, and players pay taxes in both countries.

Two-time Toronto World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams told Sky Sports News last week that he would be willing to accept a pay cut "to keep the game afloat." The Wolfpack have already fired office staff in Toronto.

"It is a very unique situation," added Hunter. "All players are employees of a Canadian company, so it is whether players are eligible for that grant as UK and international residents. We are investigating."