Super League at 25: the grounds of the first season | Rugby League News

Central Park was Wigan's home during the first season of the Super League

We take a trip down memory lane and look at the grounds that hosted the first season of the Super League in 1996, many of which are no longer in use …

Odsal (Bradford Bulls)

The Bulls, now a championship club, still played at Odsal until the end of last season before leaving town to share with Dewsbury Rams 11 miles away.

Crowds of five figures regularly filled the large terrace bench on the ground, as the Bulls established themselves as one of the best teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s in the Super League.

Odsal also occupies a special place in the history of the rugby league, with a concurrence of 102,569 world records to attend the final repetition of the 1954 Challenge Cup between Warrington and Halifax.

Wheldon Road (Castleford Tigers)

One of only two remaining terrains in the Super League from that first season, the now-known spot at Mend-A-Hose Jungle has been home to Castleford since 1927.

Very little has changed on the ground over the past 25 seasons and remains one of the few traditional stadiums in competition.

Although the Tigers have long-term plans to move to new terrain, these have yet to materialize and will be on Wheldon Road for the foreseeable future.

Thrum Room (Halifax Blue Sox)

The home of another team now in the Championship, Thrum Hall opened in 1886 and was the home of Halifax for almost 112 years.

The record attendance of nearly 30,000 came during a Challenge Cup third round tie against Wigan in 1959, but by the time the Super League began capacity had been limited to just over 9,000.

An Asda supermarket is now located on the Thrum Hall site, while Halifax shares The Shay with the city soccer team.

Headingley (Leeds)

Along with Wheldon Road, the only piece of land still in use since the first season of the Super League, though virtually unrecognizable since 1996 after extensive redevelopment.

The Leeds team at the time were in a very different state from that of today's rhinos both on and off the field, without having proven success for many years.

In fact, Western Terrace is the only part of the land that has remained practically unchanged for 25 seasons after the completion of the new South Stand.

The Valley (London Broncos)

The Broncos currently call Trailfinders Sports Club in Ealing their home, but in 1996 they played in the southeast of the capital in The Valley.

The Charlton Athletic home had undergone extensive remodeling work in the early 1990s to make it a modern sports arena, and the Broncos joined them as tenants for the first season of the Super League.

Their first Super League game there saw 9,638 fans watch them defeat Paris Saint-Germain 38-22, but would eventually leave at the end of the season for The Stoop.

Watersheds and Boundary Park (Oldham Bears)

Oldham, promoted from League One to the Championship for 2020, has endured a sort of nomadic existence for the past few years and is currently sharing Bower Fold with Stalybridge Celtic again.

However, in their first year of the Super League they were seen playing on the field they called home from 1889 to 1997, with a housing development now on the Watersheddings site.

The Bears played three games at Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park (pictured), which they would eventually end up sharing in the long run, also during the first season of the Super League, including their opening game against Wigan.

Stade Charlety (Paris Saint-Germain)

The multipurpose headquarters in Paris is still in use to this day, but is more widely recognized for athletics and the home of the lower division Paris FC football club.

It has gone down in history as the venue for the first Super League game in which newcomers Paris Saint-Germain defeated Sheffield Eagles 30-24.

Stade Charlety has also hosted the Rugby League World Cup and international matches, the last of which came in 2009 when France lost 42-4 to Australia in that year's Four Nations tournament.

Don Valley Stadium (Sheffield Eagles)

The 25,000-seat athletics stadium was built in 1990 and became the home of the Sheffield rugby league team the following year after they left Owlerton Stadium.

The Eagles spent all their time in the Super League in Don Valley and were tenants until it closed at the end of the 2013 season, barring a two-year stint at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.

Although Don Valley Stadium has been demolished since then, Sheffield is back on site playing off the field of the Legacy Olympic Park that was built there.

Knowsley Road (St Helens)

One of the traditional houses of the rugby league, Knowsley Road finally closed in 2010 after hosting St Helens for about 120 years.

The Super League record for field attendance was set during the first season of the competition when 18,098 saw Saints clinch the title with a 66-14 victory over Warrington.

It was the venue for one of the most iconic moments in Super League history also when St Helens defeated Bradford Bulls in the 2000 play-offs with the attempt & # 39; Wide to West & # 39 ;.

Wilderspool (Warrington Wolves)

Built in 1881, Wilderspool was home to Warrington for the first eight Super League seasons before moving to Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2004.

One of the most unusual features of the terrain was the billiard social club that ran down one of the contact lines.

Even after the Wolves left, it continued to be used by one of the city's fan clubs and wasn't demolished until 2014.

Central Park (Wigan)

Wigan's home from 1904 until the end of the 1999 season, when the Cherry and Whites moved to what is now DW Stadium, now the site of a Tesco supermarket.

In addition to hosting some memorable moments for the club, Central Park was also the site of some important moments in the history of the rugby league.

The first international match between England and other nationalities was played there in 1904, as was the first official World Club Challenge in 1987 when Wigan beat Manly 8-2.

Derwent Park (City of Workington)

Workington remains the only Cumbrian club to have appeared in the Super League, being part of the inaugural season in 1996 but suffering a drop at the end of the season.

Now in League One, they still have their base in Derwent Park, as attempts to move to new terrain have so far been unsuccessful.

In addition to hosting the rugby club, a number of internationals have also performed on the pitch, including Scotland's 18-18 draw with New Zealand in 2016.