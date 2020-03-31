Students Say Short-Term Refunds From The University Of Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Students, regents, and some state legislators criticize the University of Minnesota for students who fall short with a refund of just $ 1,200 per room and board after having to move off campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A semester costs approximately a student over $ 5,000 for a combination of student housing and meal plans. The $ 1,200 covers a little more than just a fifth of those costs.

In the past two weeks, students at the University of Minnesota have distributed petitions asking for a "fair refund,quot; for unused housing, food and campus services, the Star Tribune reported. A separate petition, with more than 3,100 signatures, requests a partial tuition refund to reflect the change from an in-person college education to online courses.

University president Joan Gabel said the $ 1,200 reimbursement amount was determined by the guidance of internal and external experts and similar institutions.

"Senior system leaders determined that a credit of $ 1,200 to student accounts is a reasonable credit to the remainder of each student's residency and meal plan contract, or apartment contract," Gabel wrote in an update for the students.

Joseph Roberto, a freshman at college, said he moved out of his dorm on March 11, just 7.5 weeks into the semester.

"We should not be the ones dividing the bill for this disgrace," he said.

University regent Darrin Rosha said the Board of Regents, which approves tuition fees, was not consulted about refunds. He said he was "as surprised as the students themselves,quot; at the amount of the refund.

"Any adjustment based on something as significant as the coronavirus response certainly seems to be something the board would be informed about, but I was not informed about it," Rosha said.

State Representative Pat Garofalo acknowledged that colleges and universities may be in a tight budget situation, but said it is wrong for them to place the burden on their students.

He announced Monday that he is drafting a bill that would require Minnesota colleges and universities to reimburse 90% of students' unused room and board expenses, but he hopes he won't have to take action and institutions will adjust their policies. refund on your own.

