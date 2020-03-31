Streaming increased 50% the week of March 16 a year earlier – Nielsen – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML79b7ec2b8335915f18eff7efd1848a8411% %MINIFYHTML79b7ec2b8335915f18eff7efd1848a8412%

Nielsen offered further confirmation that transmission is a huge beneficiary as much of the nation takes refuge at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The rating agency said the minutes spent streaming content in the US USA They increased 50% during the week of March 16 from the previous year.

Transmission minutes (156 billion) increased approximately 36% compared to 115 billion in the week of February 24. The overall share of television broadcasting between households has increased steadily almost every week in the past four weeks, Nielsen said. It currently represents 23% of all reproductions made on televisions as of the week of March 16 compared to 14% the same week the year before.

%MINIFYHTML79b7ec2b8335915f18eff7efd1848a8413% %MINIFYHTML79b7ec2b8335915f18eff7efd1848a8414%

Netflix caught most of any streaming platform during the week with 29%, followed by YouTube with 20%,%, Hulu with 10%, and Amazon with 9%.

%MINIFYHTML79b7ec2b8335915f18eff7efd1848a8415% %MINIFYHTML79b7ec2b8335915f18eff7efd1848a8416%

Mark Wahlberg-starrer Confidential Spenser Netflix was the most viewed streaming content during the week, followed by The office, also on Netflix.

What Nielsen calls the "other," a cube of all the other streamers, has seen a significant increase, accounting for 31% of the view. Disney + is included in that package and has benefited from children and teenagers staying home and Frozen 2 drop early The "other" group, which also includes CBS All Access, rose 23% the same week the year before, while Netflix and Hulu lost share. They ended the week with 36% and 15% of the market, respectively.