Stormi Webster is creating fashion trends at Dolce & Gabbana

Kylie Jenner may be known for her fashion and sense of style, but so is her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In fact, little Stormi has made multiple headlines for wearing matching, designer, and couture outfits like her mother. Little Stormi has recently made headlines for wearing a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress. Although the Kardashian / Jenner children are in a difficult stage where children love to make trouble, they are often seen in very expensive outfits. Stormi's Dolce & Gabbana dress costs roughly $ 700 to $ 800, depending on the store you buy it from. Although that could be a penny for many to spend on a toddler's dress, it's a further change for Kylie Jenner, who became the youngest self-made billionaire in 2018.

Kylie shared a photo of Stormi in the leopard print dress while playing outside and fans loved the adorable baby's appearance. The dress features spots of different sizes in the leopard print pattern. Kylie paired the look with a pair of white Nike Toddler Force 1 ‘06 sneakers that cost approximately $ 50.

In addition, Stormi was seen wearing a pair of Disney bells, lighted wings, and the demand for the costume increased. Unfortunately, the wings are not available at this time.

Can you watch a video with Stormi in the Dolce & Gabbana outfit below?

Kylie Jenner often chooses matching outfits for herself and her little mini-self. At the Kardashian / Jenner Christmas party in 2019, Kylie and Stormi wore matching emerald green Ralph & Russo dresses. Once again, Kylie decided that Stormi would wear white sneakers with her elegant dress. It's not uncommon to see top designers share their sketches of Kylie's dresses on their official Instagram accounts. When they do, they often include sketches for Stormi's designs.

Is there any doubt that Stormi will grow up to have a love of fashion when she's already a bit of a fashionista?

You can view a photo and video slideshow of Stormi Webster from birth to age two on the video player below. Notice how, from birth, Stormi wore fashionable outfits and twinned with her mother, Kylie Jenner.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's little mini-me and her designer outfits?

Do you use the way Kylie Jenner dresses Stormi as inspiration to dress up your own girl?



