Stocks fall, closing its worst quarter since 2008 – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Shares fell in moderate trading on Tuesday as Wall Street wraps up its worst performance quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.

The S,amp;P 500 fell in afternoon trading after switching between modest gains and losses, bringing its loss for the first three months of the year to 20.2%. Trade was equally unstable elsewhere earlier in the day: World markets initially increased after a stronger-than-expected report on China's economy, but the momentum stopped shortly after the number of deaths caused by the outbreak of coronavirus soared in Spain. Major European indices shook off the initial drop and headed upward.

The increase in coronavirus cases worldwide has led markets to impressive falls since mid-February, undermining what had been a good start to the year. Markets increased at the beginning of the quarter, and the S,amp;P 500 set a record with expectations that the economy was accelerating due to the calm of trade wars and low interest rates worldwide.

The US benchmark crude. USA It has fallen about two-thirds this quarter and hit its lowest price since 2002 on Monday on expectations of a dramatic drop in demand. The price rose a little more on Tuesday. Germany's DAX has lost a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, and South Korean shares fell just over 20%.

The big question is whether the markets will worsen. At this point, no one knows.

"It's a pretty quiet day," said George Rusnak, managing director of investment strategy at Wells Fargo Private Bank. "People are trying to digest the length and magnitude of what the coronavirus impact is going to be."

The reason for the huge declines in the stock markets from Tokyo to Toronto is that economies around the world are stagnating as companies close their doors and people curl up at home in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus. A record number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits two weeks ago when layoffs sweep across the country. The expectation is that the markets will remain incredibly volatile until the number of new infections stops accelerating and investors can get an idea of ​​how severe the next economic downturn will be.

The hope is that massive aid from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill can help prop up the economy in the meantime.

The Fed has promised to buy as many Treasuries as necessary to make loan markets run smoothly after trade gets entangled in markets that help companies borrow short-term cash to make payroll, home buyers. They get mortgages and local governments to build infrastructure. Meanwhile, Congress approved a $ 2.2 trillion rescue plan for the economy. Such actions have helped markets become less dysfunctional, investors say, and led stocks to their recent rebound. The S,amp;P 500 has increased more than 17% since last Monday.

"We are on this little historic journey with the markets," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. "First, we launch the economic plan, then we need to start looking at some of the containment stocks. they pay off. At some point it will be how we get back to work. "

Among the next milestones for investors is Friday's jobs report, which is expected to show a sharp drop in payrolls. The companies will also begin reporting their first-quarter earnings results in the coming weeks, and analysts are looking for the biggest drop in earnings since early 2016, according to FactSet.

The numbers may worsen in the following quarter.

Goldman Sachs economists said on Tuesday they expect the US economy. USA It is down 34% in the second quarter, but they expect growth to pick up in the third quarter.

The S,amp;P 500 was down 1.8% at 3:21 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 388 points, or 1.7%, to 21,938, and the Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Relatively modest moves are a big departure from the beginning of the month, when big changes punished investors. The S,amp;P 500 had its worst day since Black Monday of 1987 on March 12 with a 9.5% loss, for example, only to outperform itself with a 12% drop two days later. In the middle there was an increase of 9.3%.

The number of known coronavirus cases continues to rise, and the world count has exceeded 780,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number in the world, more than 160,000.

Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause pneumonia and require hospitalization. More than 37,000 have died worldwide from COVID-19, while more than 160,000 have recovered.

"We are not yet near the peak of the coronavirus in the US, which has already reported more cases than any other country and will unfortunately see a large increase in the number of deaths, which means that other blocking measures are likely to follow." said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe. "There are still great challenges ahead."

AP business writer Pan Pylas contributed from London.