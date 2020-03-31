Stock markets rise, showing cautious optimism: live updates

European stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's large surge on Monday, reflecting cautious optimism about government efforts to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus.

Stock indices rose 1 to 2 percent in markets across Europe after a generally positive trading day in Asia. Futures markets forecast a modest rise on Wall Street when it opens later in the day.

In the United States on Monday, the S,amp;P 500 rose more than 3 percent, adding to a good performance last week.

Other signs of joy can be found in other markets. Oil futures rose on Tuesday after falling to their lowest levels since 2002. Oil prices offer a useful indicator of how investors expect the economy to function. The price of gold, long considered a safe place to park money, fell in trade on Tuesday. Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA In the long term, another safe haven, they also fell.