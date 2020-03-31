Stock markets rise, showing cautious optimism: live updates

World markets rise after Wall Street rise.
European stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's large surge on Monday, reflecting cautious optimism about government efforts to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus.
Stock indices rose 1 to 2 percent in markets across Europe after a generally positive trading day in Asia. Futures markets forecast a modest rise on Wall Street when it opens later in the day.
In the United States on Monday, the S,amp;P 500 rose more than 3 percent, adding to a good performance last week.
Other signs of joy can be found in other markets. Oil futures rose on Tuesday after falling to their lowest levels since 2002. Oil prices offer a useful indicator of how investors expect the economy to function. The price of gold, long considered a safe place to park money, fell in trade on Tuesday. Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA In the long term, another safe haven, they also fell.
Still, the signs of concern were not far off. An index that tracks stock market volatility, known as VIX, fell Monday in the United States, but remains at historically high levels.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.9 percent, but other markets in the Asia-Pacific region increased modestly. The Kospi index in South Korea rose 2.2 percent. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 percent. And the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closed 1.9 percent higher.
Wall Street rises but investor concern continues.
Shares on Wall Street rose on Monday when investors bid on shares of healthcare companies as they reported product advances that could help with the coronavirus outbreak.
But there were persistent signs of caution in the financial markets. In particular, oil prices fell to their lowest levels since 2002.
And in the stock market, Monday's rally came in relatively light volume, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, a trade and asset management company. That suggests a lack of conviction among investors, he said.
"It's a little bit of a lack of confidence," Maley said, "and you can't blame them for what happened."
In the oil market, brent crude, the international benchmark, fell more than 6 percent to about $ 26 a barrel on Monday. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark. In the US, it was down more than 5 percent with prices hovering around $ 20.25 in afternoon trading. Early in the morning, the price had briefly dropped below $ 20 a barrel, a level that had not been seen in almost 20 years.
The New York Attorney General has questions for Zoom about privacy and security.
Zoom, the popular video conferencing application whose traffic has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, is under scrutiny by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office for its privacy and data security practices.
The attorney general's office sent a letter to Zoom on Monday asking him what new security measures the company had implemented to handle increased traffic on its network and detect hackers, according to a copy reviewed by The New York Times.
The letter referred to Zoom as "an essential and valuable communications platform," but highlighted several concerns, noting that the company had been slow to address security flaws as vulnerabilities that have allowed malicious users to invade videoconferences held on the service, a practice. known as Zoombombing.
Misleading coronavirus videos posted by the President of Brazil are removed.
Facebook and Twitter removed posts with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the past two days after he claimed that hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug, was a "cure everywhere,quot; for the coronavirus and called for an end to the distancing. social and refuge. place measures in Brazil.
Bolsonaro had posted the videos, which showed him talking to street vendors in the Taguatinga district of Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Sunday. The New York Times has reported that there are There is no evidence that the drug is effective against the virus.
Twitter removed the videos on Sunday. The videos on Facebook and Instagram were deleted on Monday night. The companies said the publications violated their policies to spread misinformation that could also cause physical harm.
But the moves were unusual for tech companies, which have long hesitated to remove posts from world leaders, even as they walk the line of disinformation. The companies have said that the publications of world leaders are newsworthy.
Twitter deleted a post by Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro last week, in which Maduro promoted a "concoction,quot; that he said could cure the coronavirus. President Trump previously published that hydroxychloroquine showed a "tremendous promise," that social media companies said it did not violate their policies because there was no clear call to action that could cause harm to the public.
It was a very good month for UK supermarkets.
British supermarkets had their best month on record in March as panicked shoppers emptied supermarket shelves and hoarded goods, according to the latest report by Kantar, a London-based data and consulting firm.
Sales increased nearly 21 percent compared to the same month the year before.
"It is inevitable that shoppers will add additional items to their baskets when faced with movement restrictions and possible isolation if one of them is not feeling well," said Fraser McKevitt, head of consumer and retail vision at Kantar. "But many families are also adjusting to having more mouths to feed."
Figures indicate that households spent approximately £ 63, or about $ 78, more throughout the month. Alcohol sales increased 22 percent, driven in part by the forced closure of pubs and restaurants on March 20.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, said its worldwide sales last year totaled $ 123 billion, an increase of almost a fifth from 2018. The solid growth came despite widespread company repression by part of the United States government, which says that Huawei is a national security threat. Company executives declined to give a specific forecast of how the pandemic could affect this year's financial results.
-
American airlines It plans to request part of the rescue of a $ 50 billion airline included in the federal stimulus that was enacted last week, its chief executive and president said in a memo to staff. The airline expects to receive $ 12 billion, some of which will be used to pay employees through September.
-
Virgin australia He said he would ask for $ 1.4 billion Australian dollars ($ 866 million) in government bailout money.
-
Facebook Announced Monday that it would award $ 25 million in grants to local news organizations and spend $ 75 million on marketing to go to international media. Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president, acknowledged in an interview that the company, whose large share of online advertising revenue helped the business models of media companies, first felt the "responsibility,quot; to help.
The reports were contributed by Carlos Tejada, Raymond Zhong, Davey Alba, Sheera Frenkel, Kate Conger, Ernesto Londono and Daniel Victor.