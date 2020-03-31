Steve Waugh Masterclass: Former Australian Captain on the Art of Trial Batting | Cricket News

















Watch our Steve Waugh master class in this video as the former captain of Australia talks about the art of trial batting

Steve Waugh captained Australia with unprecedented success, earning 168 test caps along the way.

When it comes to talking about Test Batting, there are few better experts, which was demonstrated when we invited "Tugger,quot; to The Zone during last summer's Ashes series.

Every Tuesday we are looking back on previous Sky Sports Cricket Masterclasses and this week it's Waugh, in a video that you can see at the top of the page.

Waugh won 41 and pulled seven of his 57 tests as captain

Waugh, who was joined by a game legend in Ricky Ponting, reflected on how competitive yard cricket with his siblings paved the way for a supreme international career in which he scored nearly 11,000 tests and was the Australian captain for the success of the Cricket World Cup.

The 54-year-old man discusses how he stopped playing semi-professional soccer to pursue a career in cricket and how Bob Simpson's influence played a major role in his development as a player.

Waugh, who wears Steve Smith's gloves for the demo, talks to us about his technique, including his tips for staying mentally cool in the crease and the basics of setup.

Sky Sports & # 39; Ian Ward also asks about some of the highlights of his career, including his battle with the great West Indies Curtly Ambrose in 1995, the 1999 Cricket World Cup and his most famous Ashes entries.

