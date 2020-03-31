Stephen Colbert Animation resumes production – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML36261891fc5b50393da638314ff07b4c11% %MINIFYHTML36261891fc5b50393da638314ff07b4c12%

Stephen Colbert animated news comedy Tooning Out The News Production has resumed and will launch on CBS All Access on April 7.

This comes after the digital platform was forced to delay its release on March 16 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, series production was postponed, but has now been restarted with teams working remotely.

%MINIFYHTML36261891fc5b50393da638314ff07b4c13% %MINIFYHTML36261891fc5b50393da638314ff07b4c14%

Colbert, which the executive produces together The Late Show showrunner Chris Licht and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, who co-created Showtime’s Our cartoon presidentHe revealed the news on his CBS talk show last night with a short clip.

%MINIFYHTML36261891fc5b50393da638314ff07b4c15% %MINIFYHTML36261891fc5b50393da638314ff07b4c16%

"It's a lively show that entertainers are doing right now from their homes all night, which is a great way to spend time during quarantine," Colbert joked.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, it will feature short daily segments leading to a full weekly episode that includes a cast of animated characters mocking the day's news and interviewing real-world guests and news creators. It will air on CBS All Access in the US. USA And Canada.

The cast of animated characters will be led by presenter James Smartwood, who will tease the news and interview guests, news creators, and real-world analysts in daily segments of five to seven minutes, followed by a full weekly episode available every Friday.

Guests include Alan Dershowitz, Donny Deutsch, Rep. Barbara Lee, Olivia Nuzzi and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

It is the latest animated series for the streaming service, which airs Star Trek: lower decks since Rick and Morty Mike McMahan and Harper house, since China IL creator Brad Neely and STar Trek: Lower Decks " Katie Krentz.

You can see a clip below: