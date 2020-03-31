Stars living in New York: photos – Up News Info

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Here are the stars that still linger in the Big Apple amid the devastating outbreak.

New York City has faced tragedies and celebrations in equal measure over the decades. Now, the Big Apple faces the most difficult challenge yet. As of March 31, New York State alone has more than 67,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. In comparison, there are more than 163,500 cases reported in the country. Naturally, many New York citizens decided to flee the city or return to their roots in various parts of the country. But some have chosen to stay and face this uncertain moment.

One person who has been revered as a staunch figure throughout the pandemic has been the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo. The 62-year-old governor has stayed in New York City, helping to direct the city and state of New York through the new coronavirus pandemic. Governor Cuomo has been responsible for establishing a set of restrictions that encourage nonessential workers to stay home, work from home, and practice social distancing away from large groups of people.

And several equally famous New Yorkers have already shown that they're following those same guidelines. One of those stars is Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old actress and model was seen in New York City walking her dog, Colombo, with her husband. Sebastian Bear-McClard, before New York City closed non-essential workplaces. Emily and her husband have been documenting their time with their dog inside their cozy apartment. Like Emily, Hugh jackman He has also been locked up in his New York apartment. However, the Oscar-nominated actor, 51, visited Instagram on March 30 to extend his good wishes and gratitude to the US Navy. USA And to the medical services when they got to New York via the pier. "To all the doctors, all the nurses, and everyone involved with the Navy: Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Chloe Sevigny She was another famous face who bravely went out to stock up on essentials in New York amid the outbreak. The 45-year-old expectant mother was wearing a warm, fluffy jacket and protective gloves when she and her partner, Sinisa MackovicThey left their home to buy the necessary supplies during their time in self isolation. For Chloe, the danger of contracting the coronavirus is doubly worrisome. Given that she is well advanced in her pregnancy, the actress is likely more than concerned about the effects the virus could have on her unborn child.

Kelly Ripa, 49, also made the decision to stay with her family in New York City. She even shared on her Instagram account that she and her co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, would be working to bring his show, Living with Kelly and Ryan, to your devoted fans from the safety of your home. "So THIS is happening," Kelly captioned an image of her and Ryan practically preparing for the show. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn live remotely. What could go wrong?"

These are not the only stars that still face the circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak and remain in New York City. To see more celebrities who are still in New York, click on the gallery above.