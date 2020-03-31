SpaceX's first manned operational mission has just doubled its passengers: BGR

%MINIFYHTML9be681fa519fe735b53365bb40b24eb611% %MINIFYHTML9be681fa519fe735b53365bb40b24eb612%

SpaceX will launch four NASA astronauts and one astronaut from the Japanese space agency JAXA on their first manned operational mission to the International Space Station.

The launch is tentatively scheduled for later this year, but will depend entirely on the success of SpaceX's manned test flight scheduled for the end of May.

It is unclear whether the coronavirus pandemic will affect the test or operational release dates, but for now the schedule remains intact.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

SpaceX's first operational manned launch for NASA will include a total of four astronauts. This is higher than the previous total of just two and was announced through a NASA press release. The space agency revealed the addition of NASA's Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The couple will join the previously announced duo of NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover Jr.

The four travelers will head to the International Space Station via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will mark the first operational mission for SpaceX and will come after the first SpaceX manned test flight, which is currently scheduled. to launch in late May.

%MINIFYHTML9be681fa519fe735b53365bb40b24eb613% %MINIFYHTML9be681fa519fe735b53365bb40b24eb614%

SpaceX's manned test flight will set the tone for future NASA manned launches from US soil. The space agency has been desperately in need of a way to launch astronauts into space without relying on Russia's Roscosmos to sell seats aboard its own rockets.

%MINIFYHTML9be681fa519fe735b53365bb40b24eb615% %MINIFYHTML9be681fa519fe735b53365bb40b24eb616%

SpaceX and Boeing were contracted by NASA as part of the Commercial Crew Program to develop spacecraft capable of sending astronauts safely to the International Space Station on a regular basis. In the early days of the race between the two companies, Boeing seemed to lead the charge. Unfortunately, a series of mishaps and delays have given SpaceX a considerable advantage and, pending the successful manned test flight in May, the company will be the first to meet NASA's demands.

This mission will be the first in a series of regular rotational flights to the station following NASA's certification of the new manned system after the completion and validation of SpaceX's test flight with astronauts, known as Demo-2. This test is expected to be conducted in mid to late May as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

With the current public health crisis hitting the world, it's hard to say how realistic these dates really are. It's a complicated situation, and NASA has already had to delay a few things and send its staff home from many of its centers. However, the agency says that the launch of the SpaceX test is still scheduled, at least for the time being. We will keep our fingers crossed so that nothing changes on that front.

Image Source: NASA