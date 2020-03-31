Sophia Myles urges people to smile at others after their father died of coronavirus

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Transformers: Age of Extinction & # 39; reflects on life in isolation after losing her father, who suffered from Parkinson's disease, to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 21.

British actress Sophia Myles He turned to social media to encourage fans to "give love to everyone" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old man "Transformers: Age of Extinction"Star, who is mourning her father Peter after he died of the coronavirus while suffering from Parkinson's disease, shared a series of videos on Twitter while reflecting on isolated life.

"One way to get through these difficult times is to a] contact your friends about how you feel," he said. said. "But more importantly, give love to everyone you are talking to. Not just your friends, but just the people you meet on the street and I think giving a smile is a lovely way to brighten up the someone's day. "

Sophia also participated in a question and answer session, where she opened up to fans on a variety of topics.

When asked about her fears, she said, "I am terrified of clowns and on a deep psychological level, I am very afraid of being abandoned," while the star also confessed, "I am bored. I am so bored. I have to find. ways to keep myself busy. "

In a later post, Sophia playfully begged her followers for ideas on what to do with her five-year-old son Luke while isolated, asking, "How do they entertain their children?"

Fan interaction comes days after "Doctor who"Star announced her father's death on March 21, writing:" RIP Peter Myles. My dear dad died just a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally brought him. "

"Yesterday I took a trip to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the coronavirus," he explained.