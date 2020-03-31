Sony Pictures Networks India Extends WWE Deal – Deadline

Sony Pictures Networks India and WWE have reached an exclusive five-year extension to their streaming agreement for WWE's weekly flagship programming and content located in India and the Indian subcontinent.

As part of the deal, SPN will have the rights to stream Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE pay-per-view specials live on its sports and digital platforms in English, Hindi and regional languages.

The expanded partnership also provides SPN with rights to the WWE Network through SonyLIV, SPN's OTT platform. In addition and for the first time, SPN will select content from WWE's extensive video library that includes live events, iconic matches, interviews with Legends, reality shows and documentaries on its own platforms.

WWE says it will also return to India with live events and stars will visit the region for promotional tours to interact with fans.

India is a large and growing market for WWE, which is highly rated on local YouTube and Facebook. Last year, WWE hosted its largest event, where more than 70 athletes from India showcased their skills in Mumbai. Four Indian recruits were selected to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. USA

Rajesh Kaul, head of sports distribution and head of revenue for Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “WWE has been consistently ranking in the top three properties across all sports networks in India, dominating the sports entertainment space. We are delighted to extend our partnership with WWE into a first such agreement that will give us greater exposure to valuable content and reach a broader audience base across India on multiple platforms. "

James Rosenstock, WWE International Executive Vice President, commented: "India is a strategically important market for WWE and Sony Pictures Networks has been an extraordinary partner in helping to grow our fan base in the region, making it one of the most viewed sports properties The expanded partnership offers our passionate fans new opportunities to interact with the WWE brand. "