Sonoma County extends shelter-in-place order until May 3 – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – The shelter-in-place order for Sonoma County residents will run through May 3, the county's public health official announced Tuesday. Most Bay Area counties announced a similar extension Tuesday.

The original order was announced on March 18 and will expire on April 7, but due to public health circumstances and the current spread of the coronavirus in the region, health officials deemed it necessary to keep people in isolation from their homes. for another month.

The new order is added to the list of activities that people can do outside their home and clarifies the orientation of the previous order.

"This extension and the new requirements align Sonoma County with the vital precautions being taken across the state and region to curb the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Sundari Mase, County Public Health Officer. from Sonoma. "Staying safely at home and physical distancing are scientifically proven to be the most effective methods of delaying COVID-19 transmission and keeping our communities healthy."

Sonoma County has 64 active COVID-19 cases (78 total) as of Tuesday night. One person died and 13 patients recovered from the disease, health officials said.

The new iteration of the shelter-in-place order emphasizes social detachment, washing hands, avoiding touching your face, covering your cough and sneezing, and regularly cleaning high-contact surfaces.

All essential county businesses must develop, publish, and implement a detailed distancing and social hygiene protocol by 11:59 p.m. April 2, 2020.

"While many companies and retailers should be commended for meeting the social distancing requirements in the order, many have not taken it seriously enough," said Dr. Mase. “I cannot overstate the importance of these measures to keep our community safe. If a business is in the essential category, it must meet or risk being closed. "