Sonja Morgan reveals she's quarantined in the desert hot springs

the Real Housewives of New York City The star, Sonja Morgan, is 3,000 miles away from the United States epicenter for coronavirus, in New York City, and has been practicing a very strict routine while in isolation. the Rhony alum recently spoke to The Daily Beast and explained that he is actually staying at a spa in Desert Hot Springs, California.

The reality star booked her spa vacation several months before the outbreak began. In other words, it seems that Morgan chose the perfect time to schedule his appointment. The 56-year-old woman shared with the establishment that she has not eaten "hard food,quot; in the last ten days.

According to the Real Housewives of New York City Alum, he hasn't been drinking more than juices as part of his colon and cleansing operations. The Daily Beast claims that Sonja never revealed whether she would return to "hard food,quot; anytime soon, but she is likely to stay as is for now.

On Monday, the reality star assured fans on his Instagram Stories that he was fine. She has been practicing social distancing as a precaution and has also been walking a lot that way, at least doing some exercise.

An image that he published on the social exchange platform came with the title: "recovering my health, recovering my immunities, grateful for the call for attention." Today, the reality star shared another post in which she was walking down a path.

And of course the reality star promoted an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of New York City which will be released on April 2, just two days away. It seems that Sonja has been lucky once again.

In addition to her peaceful retirement, Bridget Hill reported on February 20, 2020 that Morgan has gotten along very well with her. Rhony cast members. The star previously explained that she and her other coworkers have been doing well and that the current season is excellent.

Furthermore, the Rhony Alum shared his thoughts on the new addition to the program, 37-year-old CEO Leah McSweeney. Sonja shared with the reporter that fans could look forward to an exciting season this year.



