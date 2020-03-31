Son dies of virus 3 days after father – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – A Michigan church was already mourning the loss of one of its elders.

When three days later, that man's son also died of coronavirus.

“This is a great loss for the city. A great loss for those who played soccer with him, "said Pastor Chris Martin.

A father and a son. Now both have disappeared due to COVID-19. Martin has known Freddie Brown III since he was a baby.

“He was the type of person when he entered the room. Do you notice him for his stature, but also loved him for his smile and for his kindness, his humility and his tender touch? He served this church well. They both did it, ”Martin said.

Brown was only 20 years old and played soccer at Grand Blanc High School. He looked better, but suddenly took a turn for the worse and passed away.

“Pastor Jones, Fred Brown, and their son are part of a family. So that family, which is a big family, has lost three family members in three days, "said Martin.

That family will now have to depend on each other and their faith to help them get through the next few days, weeks, and months.

"Our prayers go out to the Jones and Brown, Richardson and Walker family and this time, and it is important that people take this virus seriously," said Martin.

Freddie Brown III graduated from high school in 2018, but some of his former classmates are still in school.

His coach says the team is heartbroken.

