Some coronavirus patients are still testing positive after recovering – BGR

More cases of coronavirus survivors who tested positive after recovery have been reported.

It is still unclear whether these patients are contagious, as doctors cannot explain why the tests yield a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 a second time.

China says these patients are asymptomatic and unlikely to be contagious, but they are still isolated after a second positive result.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A series of reports a few weeks ago revealed troubling detail about the new coronavirus pandemic. Some patients who had been declared recovered after testing negative in hospitals puzzled doctors in China, Italy, Japan and South Korea by testing positive again afterwards.

Various explanations were offered for the patients who tested positive again, and the scientists argued that these people may not be contagious. Instead, the problems with the test kits and human error could have been the culprits. In addition, some patients may have been discharged from hospitals too early to free up resources for serious cases.

%MINIFYHTML22d2ddda99a967657fdd775c04cff5cb11% %MINIFYHTML22d2ddda99a967657fdd775c04cff5cb12%

A NPR The report a few days ago said that infections for the second time continue to appear in Wuhan, China, where the crisis started in late December 2019. Residents who tested positive and then recovered tested positive again. And it's not just a few cases. According to available data from various quarantine facilities in the city, between 5% and 10% of cured patients tested positive twice. These facilities keep patients under observation after discharge. Some appear to be asymptomatic carriers, implying that they could still transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.

NPR I was in contact with four of those people, including two doctors. One patient experienced severe symptoms of COVID-19 and was hospitalized, while another showed only mild symptoms and was quarantined at a special isolation center. But they tested positive again after recovery in a matter of a few days or a few weeks. It is unclear which one tested positive weeks after discharge.

One train of thought is that the negative tests before discharge were false. The report notes that China had a problem with coronavirus testing, as some identified positive cases only 30% to 50% of the time. Another theory is that some tests amplify residual DNA, and the second result is actually a false positive.

The report notes that China does not include these second positive tests in its coronavirus reports, and the party's official line is that they are not infectious patients. Asymptomatic patients are also not included in the official COVID-19 count, which is a puzzling decision that will significantly alter China's COVID-19 statistics. Wuhan hospitals continue to see new cases of asymptomatic virus carriers, according to a Chinese news outlet.

"I have no idea why the authorities choose not to count (asymptomatic) cases in the official case count. I'm baffled, "said one of the two doctors. While they should be safe with each other, according to official Chinese policy, these four cases are still isolated for later observation.

"In terms of those who tested positive again, the party's official line is that they have not been shown to be infectious," said one of the doctors. NPR. “That is not the same as saying that they are not infectious. If they really are not infectious, then there would be no need to take them back to hospitals. "

Image source: MURTAJA LATEEF / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock