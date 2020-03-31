SoftBank Group: WeWork Sells Social Media Meetups to AlleyCorp, Private Investors – Latest News

BENGALURU: Social media platform Meetup said that the shared office operator WeWork had sold the company to a group of investors led by AlleyCorp, which finances companies in New York.

Meetup, a 49 million member social network that encourages people to meet in person, was acquired by WeWork in 2017.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, while WeWork declined to comment on the value of the deal.

The sale comes when WeWork, backed by SoftBank Group, told investors Thursday that $ 4.4 billion in cash and cash commitments it had at the end of 2019 are enough to execute its five-year plan and manage the challenges posed by the crisis. of the coronavirus.

