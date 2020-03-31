Sofia Richie and Scott Disick – This is how COVID-19 Quarantine has helped solve your relationship problems!

%MINIFYHTML7315d8a534e2adb5eaf4d119afc6abb811% %MINIFYHTML7315d8a534e2adb5eaf4d119afc6abb812%

It turns out that the quarantine of the coronavirus outbreak has greatly helped the relationship of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick! The two of them have stayed home due to the terrifying pandemic and have been working on their problems!

That being said, an internal report claims to know that they are now in a much better place and that they have supported each other in these troubling times.

Although their problems were mostly minor, they had been there for a long time and could have grown over time.

However, Scott and Sofia have tackled them head-on and they are in a much better place now.

The source close to the couple shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Sofia and Scott had some problems in the last few months because they did not believe that he was really present in their relationship and thought that he was in the relationship for himself. It almost felt like he was taking her for granted, which made her really upset. That led to them having enough heart to heart. "

They went on to explain that ‘Scott finally realized what he was doing and now things are much better, his attitude changed a lot and now they are much more a team than just people in a relationship. They have made the most of it and had a lot of fun. This quarantine is bringing Sofia and Scott even closer. He has really shown that he can be there for Sofia in difficult times, as much as he is during good times. "

Another informant also noted that the two still make time to be alone a little bit every day only so that their joint quarantine does not become overwhelming in their romance.



