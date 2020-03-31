Social distance and the rise of comfort television

The best TV shows right now? The ones that comfort you.
According to Hulu, viewers have searched for comedy TV shows and comedies in the past two weeks. Hulu has seen an increase in overall viewing as well as more time spent by subscribers on the platform. Comedies like Bob's Burgers, How i met your mother Y Brooklyn nine nine have seen an increase in audience, as have comfort dramas including Law & Order: SVU, Grey's Anatomy and this is us
New Hulu data also indicates that movies, dramas, and children's content have seen the biggest leaps in viewers. However, shows that saw the largest increase in hours watched include reality shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and American idoland dramas like 9-1-1, Fear of the living dead Y The Maid's Tale.
Little fires everywhere, an original protagonist of Hulu Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington, has generated more viewing hours than any other drama on Hulu, including shows purchased over many seasons.
Binge eating behavior is also on the rise. According to Hulu, viewers who watched three or more episodes without interruption increased by 25 percent compared to weeks before many states encouraged social distancing and issued orders to stay home.
As viewers search for entertaining content, live news viewing continues to increase. It is up 40 percent compared to two weeks ago.
ME! News employees revealed what shows they are watching while distancing themselves socially, take a look at what keeps us busy below.
Abbot Genser / HBO
The sopranos
I didn't have HBO growing up, so I missed quite a few cultural touches. So using my time to experiment The sopranos all the way for the first time. Happy to report yeah Edie Falco He really is as cool as Carmela Soprano. – Chris Harnick
Nbc Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
Seinfeld
I saw Seinfeld with my father when he was a boy when he was on television, but he never actually sat down and watched everything from start to finish. Now I fully appreciate it as an adult, and jokes that once seemed funny to me are SO much funnier now that I fully understand them. – Hillary Bautch
HBO
Westworld
Westworld It is a series that I had heard so much about but never had time to dive into. As expected, the show's exciting plot twists and complex stories have hooked me and I'm done with Season One. At this rate, I'll be stuck in the third season in no time. Not to mention, James Marsden makes a great companion for social distancing! –Emily Belfiore
Starz
stranger
I have recommended it to many friends and family for years, but I never had time to sit and watch it from the beginning. Now I have the time! As far as I know, it is beautifully filmed, sexy, exciting and something that both my husband and I can enjoy together. – Lindsay Scheinberg
Netflix
Elite
After being obsessed with the first season of this sexy Spanish teen soap, I fell for the second season mostly because of time. I prefer to watch with subtitles rather than dubbing so I can hear how the actors intended their lines to be played, but that means the show needs my full attention when I tune in. Now that the third season is here and I have nowhere to go, I'm happy to be back in the halls of Las Encinas with these hot and happy-to-kill teens. – Billy Nilles
John P. Johnson / HBO
Westworld
Although I'm still trying to figure out what exactly happened in the (west) world last season, watching season three is a maximum escapism for me right now and gives me a lot to ponder all week as I look forward to the next episode. – Alli Rosenbloom
Pop tv
Schitt & # 39; s Creek
Schitt & # 39; s Creek something that has always been on my list! It is very easy to watch and each episode is hilarious. Plus, 90 promised day: This is a program that I have become addicted to and it is a good escape from reality. It's like a train wreck you can't stop looking at! Y Killing Eva: I love casting an evil drama on my rotation! Despite his murderous tendencies, he manages to make you laugh in every episode. – Amanda Williams
Donaldson Collection / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Judge Judy
After a long day of working from home, there's no better way to relax than with a wild episode of Judge Judy. With his show ending sooner rather than later, we must savor every case and lesson! "Umm,quot; is not an answer! – Mike Vulpo
NBC
30 rocks
I have a bad habit of not watching wildly popular shows while they're on the air. (game of Thrones? I don't know her.) Besides binging west wing For the umpteenth time (which I highly recommend, no one is comforted like President Bartlet), we join everyone else in the known universe who has already seen 30 rocks many many times I can confirm that there is a reason why he won about 11 Emmy Awards. He's giving us much-needed laughs after a long day of juggling working from home and babysitting. Also, it's fun to see cameos from the office building that I haven't seen in a few weeks. – Sarah Grossbart
HGTV
House hunters
When it comes to watching television, I tend to stick to both B's: Bachelor and Bravo. I'm also crying saying goodbye to Schitt & # 39; s Creek and filling my Love is blind null with Back with the ex. Oh House Hunters International it's my jam too
AMC
Crazy men
In this difficult time, there's nothing to reassure me more than Betty Draper's amazing wardrobe, Don Draper's timeless sex appeal (even though he's rather troublesome) and Joan Holloway is a rock star overall. – Samantha Schnurr
A B C
Grey's Anatomy
In fact, I haven't started watching the show until now and at 16 seasons it's the perfect binge. Also, it doesn't hurt that you can imagine that Meredith Gray has all of this under control while reviewing McDreamy, McSteamy and really all the doctors at Seattle Grace. – Kelsey Klemme
Lacey Terrell / HBO
True detective
I never had a chance to watch the first season when it was at peak popularity since it didn't have HBO. Now, I am at my parents' house and I make the most of their subscription, among other things. As dark as the show is, there is something as relaxing Matthew McConaugheyThe Texas accent. – Cydney Contreras
Netflix
Love is blind
I know I'm behind! But I'm finally seeing Love is blind And it lives up to expectations. I think I've screamed at the screen five times so far, in a fun way. – Jess Cohen
Netflix
Encourage
Already, for lack of a better term, I have cheered on the Navarro cheerleaders as they head to Daytona. But, while social distancing in New Jersey, I'm looking again because my mother has never seen it. And let me tell you, on second observation, Monica is just as inspiring and Gabi butlerParents come out so … terrible. – Jamie Blynn
NBC
Parks and Recreation and The Office
These shows are comforting food. I miss being in the office (believe it or not), and these shows help remind me that my coworkers (and I) are only playing their characters in the sitcom that is life. Y…
Breaking Bad
I don't think I fully appreciate the art of this show the first time. That, and it's a good reminder that it could always be worse. – Kate Riley
Amazon
The wonderful lady Maisel
Standup has become my option to stop thinking about things. I enjoyed very much Taylor Tomlinson& # 39; s Life crisis on Netflix Laughter can really distract you from things, so I've been looking back The wonderful lady Maisel. As I have already seen, and in happier times, it is comforting to see a series as beloved as this again. – Jessica Finn
