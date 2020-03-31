Social distance and the rise of comfort television

The best TV shows right now? The ones that comfort you.

According to Hulu, viewers have searched for comedy TV shows and comedies in the past two weeks. Hulu has seen an increase in overall viewing as well as more time spent by subscribers on the platform. Comedies like Bob's Burgers, How i met your mother Y Brooklyn nine nine have seen an increase in audience, as have comfort dramas including Law & Order: SVU, Grey's Anatomy and this is us

New Hulu data also indicates that movies, dramas, and children's content have seen the biggest leaps in viewers. However, shows that saw the largest increase in hours watched include reality shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and American idoland dramas like 9-1-1, Fear of the living dead Y The Maid's Tale.