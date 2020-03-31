Silenced victim of a pedophile writer manages to tell his story

It was in 1992 when he contacted Mr. Matzneff, demanding that he stop using his letters and return them to him. Finally, he sent him a photocopied stack, a carefully selected batch that excluded his negative correspondence.

A decade later, in 2002, it was Mr. Matzneff who wrote to her, asking her, for the first time, for his permission to use old photographs of her in a book. Using the turquoise blue ink he always used to write his letters, Mr. Matzneff offered to identify the teenager as "the young woman who inspired the Angiolina character in‘ Ivre du vin perdu ".

Mrs. Gee not only refused, but also demanded again that her books be removed from her letters and that the face of the cover of "Ivre du vin perdu,quot; be removed. He also demanded that three old photographs of her be taken from a website dedicated to Mr. Matzneff and created by an admirer, Frank Laganier. The photos were taken just seven years later, in 2010, after continued pressure from Ms. Gee, she said.

Mr. Laganier, who now lives in Paris, rejected the interview requests. His lawyer, Emmanuel Pierrat, who represents Mr. Matzneff in a pedophilia case and is a former defender of the writer, declined to be interviewed.

In 2004, Ms. Gee began preparing to sue Gallimard, the publisher of "Ivre du vin perdu,quot; and "La passion Francesca,quot;, Mr. Matzneff's journal of their relationship, but was stopped due to high legal costs. . Gallimard did not respond to interview requests; Antoine Gallimard, the publisher's boss, did not respond to an interview request sent to his email address.

Unable to stop Mr. Matzneff, Gee was also unable to tell her own story.

After Albin Michel rejected his manuscript, he unsuccessfully took it to several other publishers.

Geneviève Jurgensen, who was an editor at Bayard and met Gee in 2004, said the manuscript's focus was not in line with Bayard, who specialized in publishing youth books, as well as works on philosophy and religion.