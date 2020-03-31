Sierra Gates publicly apologizes to Karlie Redd as Karlie considers suing her for assault

Instagram

Referring to his physical altercation at his party, Sierra says: & # 39; Unfortunately, that happened. As I said, I am not proud that it happened and I really feel very, very bad.

Sierra Gates is taking their social media to publicly apologize to "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"co-star Karlie Redd for physically attacking her in the latest episode of reality star VH1. In a video she posted on Instagram on Monday, March 30 to "address something, about the show and the situation with me and my friend Karlie."

"I honestly want to say I apologize again. I apologized many times, but I really feel like my friend Karlie deserves a public apology because that shouldn't happen," Sierra continued, adding that her co-star "has always been a great person to me. so it was nothing that I planned and I wanted it to happen. "

Admitting that Karlie "is really a great person and a great friend" off camera, Sierra continued: "Unfortunately that happened. As I said, I am not proud that it happened and I really feel really bad." He also said that he is working on the friendship he has with Karlie.

This comes after a promotion for an upcoming episode of "LHH: Atlanta" hinted that Karlie was considering pressing charges against Sierra for the attack.

The altercation was due to Sierra being upset with Karlie for not showing up for the appointment in Sierra court to testify on his behalf because her car was stuck in traffic. However, someone informed Sierra that Karlie never intended to come and answer for her. She confronted Karlie at her party and that produced an altercation between the two with Karlie threatening to deny her testimony.

"Keep that same energy because I know you need it to be there," Karlie said. Sierra replied, "I don't need you to do some fucking shit on the thing! I have a great lawyer. I'm going to hold onto that energy! Never think I need you, because that's where you have. I'm screwed! I love you enough to Don't yell at you! Karlie, get me out of here! … I have one case, I don't want to catch another.! "

They kept arguing and that only increased when Sierra started physically attacking Karlie. She put her hand on Karlie's face. Others were trying to pull them apart, but at one point, Sierra grabbed a handful of Karlie's hair.