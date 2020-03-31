SideCar Content Accelerator Names Evan Shames VP Development – Deadline

Former STX Entertainment executive Evan Shames joined Fox Entertainment's SideCar Content Accelerator as Vice President of Development. The move, which is effective immediately, occurs when SideCar accelerates development and continues to expand its content output. Based in Los Angeles, Shames will report to Hend Baghdady, EVP of Development and Production, SideCar Content Accelerator.

In his new role, Shames will lead the development and production of content that SideCar provides to all platforms, spanning broadcast, cable and broadcast. He joins SideCar's executive leadership, including Gail Berman, President; Susan Lierle, Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs; Jeff Nemon, senior vice president of drama development; Matthew Chadwick, Vice President of Programming and Alternative Production; and Eduardo López-Méndez, Business and Legal Affairs Manager.

Related story Fox develops the chef comedy produced by Gordon Ramsay from & # 39; Uncle Buck & # 39; Creators & SideCar

SideCar's current projects include the short-form musical comedy series Royalties, starring, produced by an executive and written by Darren Criss, which will premiere on June 1 in Quibi; and the Fox drama pilot, Recreation of untitled movies, which SideCar produces in association with Amblin TV, Warner Bros. Television, and Lauren Shuler Donner and Richard Donner.

"I have always admired Evan's work and held the content he has been associated with in high regard. His strong business-wide relationships, keen creative eye, and experience working on new and emerging platforms will play an important role for SideCar as we accelerate project development for Fox Entertainment and third parties, ”said Baghdady.

Before joining SideCar, Shames was vice president of original development for STX Entertainment, where he served as head of development for the company's virtual reality arm, STX Surreal. Among the titles Shames supervised was Robert Rodríguez's virtual reality feature, The limit, It was available through Oculus, Google Daydream, and PlayStation.

From 2013 to 2017, Shames was a writer / producer on a series of animated comedies for Adult Swim, Comedy Central, YouTube, and Crackle, including Brickleberry, Mr. Pickles Y SuperMansion.

Prior to that, he was Animation Director for 20th Century Fox Television, where he was the creative executive in charge of developing new animated comedies and supervising current series, both broadcast and cable, including the Emmy winner. Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons Y The Cleveland show.

Earlier in his career, Shames worked at MTV as a comedy development producer, responsible for comedy development and production with a script, animation, and no live-action script, including The awesome for Hulu; Y Money from strangers, For MTV Shames he began his career at The Artists Group, before joining Zucker / Netter Productions.