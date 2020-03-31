‘Shrill’ renewed for season 3 by Hulu – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLdc63b189f17a1a57097830bbc9cb290411% %MINIFYHTMLdc63b189f17a1a57097830bbc9cb290412%

Hulu has renewed praised comedy series Strident For a third season, Deadline has confirmed. The streaming platform has ordered eight episodes, the same as season 2.

Starring Aidy Bryant, Strident It was developed by Bryant, showrunner Alexandra Rushfield and Lindy West and inspired by West's book. Screech: Notes from a noisy woman.

The first season followed Annie (Bryant), a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. Annie tried to start her career by juggling bad boyfriends, a sick father, and a perfectionist boss. After facing her demons, her mother, her boss, and of course her online troll, Annie started the second season feeling pretty good with her boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is, until he realized that quitting his job quickly and getting into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea. While Annie learned that it is not easy to get what she always imagined she would want, she discovered that it is no longer the doormat it once was, and that it is just getting started.

Season 2 also starred Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens, and Patti Harrison.

The series is produced by Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Bryant, Rushfield, West, Max Handelman, and Andrew Singer.

Strident It is produced by Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution is the global distributor.

