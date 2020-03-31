Sheriff Battles Board Over Emergency Power – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plans to vote Tuesday morning to remove the Los Angeles County Sheriff as chief of emergency operations.

"They are using the pandemic like a Trojan horse," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on the board. "It's about politics, not public safety or public health."

The board wants to replace Villanueva with the county CEO.

Supervisors say the move to remove Villanueva and replace him with the county CEO has been in process for more than a year and is due to a disorganized response to the Woolsey fire before Villanueva took over as sheriff.

"The biggest concern about the Woolsey fire was the recovery operations," Villanueva said. Recovery operations are actually the CEO's responsibility.

The sheriff says supervisors are trying to curtail his power with a hasty last-minute decision.

"This is something they did in a midnight coup," he said. "Even the latest version currently being featured on the board was released in the middle of the night and no one has seen it so far."

When KCAL9's Pat Harvey asked Villanueva what he knows about setting up field hospitals and coordinating responses to health crises, the sheriff said it is not his experience, but it will be future emergencies.

"99 percent of all emergencies are not health-driven," said Villanueva. "They are motivated by public safety issues, whether it's the police or the fire department."

"If you want to change the entire structure of emergency management to handle 1 percent of emergencies, that's a little strange."

Villanueva said the sheriff's department is better equipped to react quickly to emergencies.

"We are the only one with a 24-hour capacity," he said. "This process pushes us aside and will lead to great chaos and uncertainty at the worst possible time."

The board says most other counties in California already operate their emergency department with a leader outside of the sheriff's department.

Villanueva, who has faced criticism from the board for lack of transparency, says the board is not showing responsibility in its effort to remove it.

"They are trying to do this when the fewest people are watching," he said. "They have become dishonest in their own unknown course."

As for some supervisors who say Villanueva is making his decision personally, the sheriff said he doesn't mind.

"I am focused on public safety," he said.

KCAL9 solicited comments from the board, including Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Kathryn Barger, but has not yet received a response.

The meeting where they will vote on the proposal begins Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.