Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle highlight the best WrestleMania matches of all time

Wrestlemania:20 (2004)

This is a sour topic for many, and with good reason. Long after Benoit made a career as one of the best artists on the planet, he murdered his wife and son before killing himself, leaving a tangled legacy. At the time of his death, Benoit had severe brain trauma from his years of working in the ring, and reports say he had the brain of an 80-year-old man at the time of his death.

But if you can separate Benoit the man from Benoit the interpreter, you would understand how cathartic the experience of winning Benoit was. This match took place in the midst of a period known as Triple H "Reign of Terror,quot;, which saw the current WWE member bury countless opponents as champion, lead the dominant faction known as Evolution, and finally regain the title. Sprinkle on "Mr. WrestleMania," who had also had a fight with Triple H, and you have an instant classic match that stands the test of time.

But for one night, Benoit was on top of the mountain, and was joined in the ring by his former WCW fighter and best friend Eddie Guerrero, as they both held the title of their respective brand in the ring. It was the icing on the cake of an exceptional match.

Who won:Benoit by submission