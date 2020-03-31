Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's painfully slow walk is too related

Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello are Really sunbathing on their daily walks.
Paparazzi captured some interesting clips and photos of Shawn and Camila walking hand in hand in the Miami neighborhood, where the couple distances themselves socially. In the video, the Canadian native and former Fifth Harmony The singer takes the calmest ride that people have ever seen. In fact, some would say they move at an icy pace.
And why shouldn't they? With the coronavirus in full swing, the A-list couple really doesn't have a better place to be apart from their home.
But, like the rest of us, the "Miss,quot; singers are still looking for some vitamin D and a serotonin booster, hence their daily morning walks. Since they began their period of social estrangement a few weeks ago, the duo has been seen on bike rides and walks in the area, where they are staying with Camila's parents.
However, the musicians remain busy.
Over the weekend, Camila and Shawn joined stars like Elton John, Lady GagaY Sam smith Fox presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was broadcast from their respective homes. From there, people from all over the country were able to tune into the star-studded performances and hear words of encouragement amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Together, Shawn and Camila performed an acoustic version of "My Oh My," which he shared on his Instagram with the caption, "Thank you @iHeartRadio for inviting us to honor all the local heroes fighting the spread of COVID-19." at #iHeartConcertOnFox and thanks @shawnmendes for being the best guitar player of all time !!!!!
And on his Instagram, Shawn sent love to his fans, saying, "Hey, I know the times are scary right now, but I just wanted to talk to all of you. Please stay safe and be sure to take care of each other and yourselves. It's very important to maintain a healthy mindset through all of this. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve. We're all here together. "
