Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's painfully slow walk is too related

Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello are Really sunbathing on their daily walks.

Paparazzi captured some interesting clips and photos of Shawn and Camila walking hand in hand in the Miami neighborhood, where the couple distances themselves socially. In the video, the Canadian native and former Fifth Harmony The singer takes the calmest ride that people have ever seen. In fact, some would say they move at an icy pace.

And why shouldn't they? With the coronavirus in full swing, the A-list couple really doesn't have a better place to be apart from their home.

But, like the rest of us, the "Miss,quot; singers are still looking for some vitamin D and a serotonin booster, hence their daily morning walks. Since they began their period of social estrangement a few weeks ago, the duo has been seen on bike rides and walks in the area, where they are staying with Camila's parents.