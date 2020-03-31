Shaun Wane's Open Letter to Rugby League Fans: We Unite When Times are Tough | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLc22d5bbe832085504098d288523df37511% %MINIFYHTMLc22d5bbe832085504098d288523df37512%







England rugby league coach Shaun Wane writes an open letter urging all rugby league fans to do their part to fight the coronavirus.

These are difficult times for the country and the world: I know that the people of the rugby league are in the middle of everything, whether our players and clubs are desperate to play and our supporters and volunteers will also be lost. the game, and facing challenges away from it.

The whole country needs to stay together and take care of each other. Listen to the expert guide and stay away from any nonessential social contacts. I know it is difficult, but it is about saving the lives of people who should not abandon us yet.

We all owe it to the nurses, doctors, teachers, supermarket workers, and everyone else who works in the supply industry, helping us survive as we distance ourselves from one another. Our most important job is to stay inside our homes.

I know we will do our part: The Rugby League community is full of great people who come together when times are tough. And sport can also help in terms of promoting physical and mental health, especially in cities where our game is such an important part of the community.

Many initiatives have already been launched, from RFL, Super League and Rugby League Cares, and I know they will be of great help.

It is a time to spend with our close family. We have ways to keep in touch with extended family and friends. Be sure to use them.

Then when we get back together when this has subsided, we can enjoy things even more.

So stay safe, take care of each other, and we'll be back soon.