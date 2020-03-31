Shaquille O & # 39; Neal explains his appearance in & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

The presence of basketball legend Shaquille O & # 39; Neal in the Netflix documentary Tiger King raised more than a few eyebrows.

But Shaq wants everyone to know that he and Joe Exotic are not friends.

The former basketball player talked about how he met the owner of a big jailed cat on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

"So we went in there, and it's a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe. We are there and I left some donations for the tiger food and all that. We took photos with [the] tigers." We went back a couple of times, "he explained.

