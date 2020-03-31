Shaquille O & # 39; Neal clarifies Joe's exotic relationship after violent reaction to cameo & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML43fd0299f42876a93c616691f0f6e29011% %MINIFYHTML43fd0299f42876a93c616691f0f6e29012%

The former Los Angeles Lakers star claims he doesn't know the jailed zoo operator after he was criticized after his brief appearance on the Netflix documentary series.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal has cleared things up about his alleged involvement with Joe Exotic after he got a backlash for his cameo appearance on the Netflix docuseries. "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessIn his podcast, the basketball legend stated that he is not a friend of the imprisoned zoo operator, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and that he hardly knows him.

"So we went in there, and it's a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe," the 48-year-old retired athlete recalled his visit to Wynnewood's Great Exotic Animal Park, the zoo Joe previously owned in Oklahoma, in a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq".

He continued: "We are there and I left some donations for the tiger food and all that … We took photos with [the] tigers. We came back a couple of times." Shaq added that he stopped coming to the zoo after discovering what Joe was involved with behind the scenes.

While admitting to donating to the park, Shaq insisted that he also gave money to many other zoos he visited. Claiming to be a tiger lover, the former Los Angeles Lakers player said, "I don't hurt tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers? Do I all the time". weather. Do I personally own tigers in my home? No. But I love tigers. "

He also addressed the criticism directed at him, saying, "Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but then again, I was just a visitor. I met this guy, not my friend. I don't know him. I never did any dealings. commercial with him, and I had no idea that any of that was happening. "

When asked by his co-host if he was concerned that his appearance on the Netflix show would put him in a bad situation, Shaq emphasized, "People who know me know that I'm fair."

Joe, a self-proclaimed tiger lover, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January of this year after being convicted of paying a hitman $ 3,000 for killing Carole Baskin, an animal activist who runs a sanctuary called Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. , Fla. Joe was fighting with Carole, who publicly criticized him for killing five of his tigers, raising them and selling lemurs, and more in hopes of making a profit. According to prosecutors, Joe tried to silence Carole by hiring a hitman.