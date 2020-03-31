Shane Warne selects Nasser Hussain among the best XI players in England he faced | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLf7b8d7a8382aec01c6759983113a6d2e11% %MINIFYHTMLf7b8d7a8382aec01c6759983113a6d2e12%

Shane Warne explains why Nasser Hussain made the best England XI he faced in the latest Sky Sports Cricket podcast

Australian legend Shane Warne has named our own Nasser Hussain in his XI one of the best England players he faced in his Ashes career.

Talking about the latest Sky Cricket podcast, which you can listen to in the following player or download, iTunes, Spotify or Spreaker Warne revealed why he chose Nasser, but Michael Vaughan as captain.

Warne, who took 708 wickets in 145 tests with the best 8-71 numbers against England in Brisbane in 1994, said: "I tried to think about who had the biggest impact on some of those series and that is why I went with Nasser. "

"Although we all love to make fun of him, his 207 at Edgbaston (in 1997) was a fantastic entry.

"He also had a couple of other incredible innings, but setting the tone in the first innings of an Ashes series was really good. We also had a very good attack."

Graham Gooch, Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan (c), Kevin Pietersen, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart (week), Andrew Flintoff, Ashley Giles, Darren Gough, Steve Harmison, James Anderson

"The toughness he brought to the team and his ability against good bowlers means he accomplished that side over some others."

"I thought the way Vaughan captained in 2005 was very good. Yes, he had a good side as a captain, but I thought he did a very good job."

"I think Nasser started the turnaround for England and brought a lot to the table and sealed his authority. So it was either Nasser or Vaughany, but the way Vaughany did it in 2005 gave me the go-ahead."

Nasser's double ton at Edgbaston in 1997 was a key reason why he made Warne's XI

"(Graham) Gooch was the best England player I played against. It was very difficult to come out and I loved the way he did it."

"KP (Kevin Pietersen) was destructive, probably one of the most dangerous in the world, but day after day, in all conditions, he would choose Gooch as the best."

Graham Gooch, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border (c), Adam Gilchrist (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough, Glenn McGrath

Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, Glenn McGrath. 12th man: Merv hughes

"Not many players have the ability to drag a team with them when things are not going well or inspire them without actually saying things, but Freddie (Andrew Flintoff) had that ability, especially in & # 39; 05.

"The way he hit and played in that series was one of the reasons England won. England was the best team and they deserved to win, but Freddie did it at great times."

"Andrew Strauss, I thought, had better technique and was harder to pull off than Marcus Trescothick, who was a little more dangerous but a little weaker."

"Every time I played Tres, I felt like I could get him out of every ball, while I thought you had to win Strauss's wicket a little bit more."

"I thought, noting by chance, that Strauss was a little more organized against the quickies, so I just gave Tres the go-ahead."

Ricky Ponting makes Warne's last XI of Australian players he teamed up with

