Shane Warne says Steve Smith should focus on hitting and not regain Australia captaincy | Cricket News

4:13



Shane Warne explains why Nasser Hussain made the best England XI he faced in the latest Sky Sports Cricket podcast

Shane Warne told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast Steve Smith should focus on hitting and not be readmitted as Australia captain.

Smith's two-year leadership ban after the ball tampering scandal has passed and he is now eligible to succeed Tim Paine as a test boss.

However, Baggy Greens legend Warne says Paine, who led Australia to a 2-2 draw that retains Ashes in England last summer, should keep his job, while insisting that Smith is not the only candidate. to replace the current captain in case a lack of runs sees the 35-year-old fall.

"I'm sure I could be the captain of Australia again, but if I were a coach I wouldn't," said Warne of Smith, who scored 774 runs in four ash tests in 2019 at an average of 110.57, including three centuries.

"I just want Smith to hit, I don't want him to worry about other things. I just want him to hit and hit and hit. Anyway, he's a leader on the field and I don't think he needs to be a captain." Warne added.

"He would keep Paine as captain while he is racing. He has done a very good job as captain. It is a different situation if Paine does not make races and is out of the team when Smith does the math again."

"But when everyone says there is no one else, it's surprising who raises his hand and suddenly thinks 'wait, there could be.'

"Is it Travis Head? We know how good a player can be, but he finds a way to get out all the time around 40 or 50 years after doing all the hard work. He does a great job commanding South Australia."

"Why couldn't Pat Cummins do it as a bowler? I think there will be other candidates for when Paine decides to finish."

Paine has been Australia's test captain since the ball manipulation scandal.

Warne has kept himself busy during the coronavirus blockade by choosing dream teams from the best cricketers he played with and during his illustrious test career, in which he claimed 708 wickets in 145 games with the best figures of 8-71. against England in Brisbane 1994.

Nasser Hussain was Warne's best XI in England, but he missed Michael Vaughan for the role of captain.

"I tried to think who had the biggest impact on some of those series and the reason I went with Nasser, although we all love to make fun of him, is that his 207 at Edgbaston (in 1997) was a fantastic entry," he said. Warne.

Graham Gooch, Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan (c), Kevin Pietersen, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart (week), Andrew Flintoff, Ashley Giles, Darren Gough, Steve Harmison, James Anderson

"He also had a couple of other incredible innings, but setting the tone in the first innings of an Ashes series was really good. We also had a very good attack."

"The toughness he brought to the team and his ability against good bowlers means he accomplished that side over some others."

"I thought the way Vaughan captained in 2005 was very good. Yes, he had a good side as a captain, but I thought he did a very good job."

Nasser's double ton at Edgbaston in 1997 was a key reason why he made Warne's XI

"I think Nasser started the turnaround for England and brought a lot to the table and sealed his authority. So it was either Nasser or Vaughany, but the way Vaughany did it in 2005 gave me the go-ahead."

"(Graham) Gooch was the best England player I played against. It was very difficult to come out and I loved the way he did it."

"KP (Kevin Pietersen) was destructive, probably one of the most dangerous in the world, but day after day, in all conditions, he would choose Gooch as the best."

Graham Gooch, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border (c), Adam Gilchrist (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough, Glenn McGrath

Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, Glenn McGrath. 12th man: Merv hughes

"Not many players have the ability to drag a team with them when things are not going well or inspire them without actually saying things, but Freddie (Andrew Flintoff) had that ability, especially in & # 39; 05.

"The way he hit and played in that series was one of the reasons England won. England was the best team and they deserved to win, but Freddie did it at great times."

"Andrew Strauss, I thought, had better technique and was harder to pull off than Marcus Trescothick, who was a little more dangerous but a little weaker."

"Every time I played Tres, I felt like I could get him out of every ball, while I thought you had to win Strauss's wicket a little bit more."

"I thought, noting by chance, that Strauss was a little more organized against the quickies, so I just gave Tres the go-ahead."

Ricky Ponting makes Warne's last XI of Australian players he teamed up with

