SF Dentists Face Increased Risk of COVID-19 Contamination to Treat Emergency Patients – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – When California banned all non-urgent medical procedures, many dentist offices closed. Still, some stayed open to handle emergencies, and it turns out they are some of the highest-risk healthcare workers in the country.

Yousef Chemisa of Half Moon Bay was eating a cookie on Sunday when one of her molars broke in half.

"When I bit down it was like, whoa, that hurts and I felt it loose in the front," he said.

On Tuesday, Chemisa went to 7 X 7 Specialists in Oral Surgery in San Francisco to be removed.

They are one of the few dental clinics that are still open in the entire area.

"If we are not there to provide any kind of treatment or evaluation, then really the only option for these patients is to go to an emergency room," said oral surgeon Dr. Eric Scharf. "And that's really the last place they want to be."

After closing two other facilities, Dr. Scharf says that the office in the West Portal neighborhood of San Francisco is doing four or five emergency procedures a day, while other dentists refer patients to them for treatment. There is a reason that those other offices are closed.

"With our line of work, because our profession is to work by mouth, we are definitely one of those high-risk professions for COVID-19," he said.

In fact, a New York Times study found that dentists are among the highest-risk healthcare workers. Many procedures, such as drilling or ultrasonic scaling, send germs into the mouth into the air. That is why, during the COVID-19 crisis, Dr. Scharf switched to N-95 masks and everyone, including reception workers, is wearing full protective clothing. Julie Charernsuk has a sister with an autoimmune disorder and, for the first time, is nervous about coming to work.

"So it's like, am I doing the right thing for her? Is it too risky to come here? She said." But at the end of the day, my purpose is to help people. "

For now, the office is only trying to keep people out of already crowded emergency rooms, but there is talk of recruiting dentists to help hospitals if they start to feel overwhelmed. Dr. Scharf says that if that happens, he has no doubt that they will answer the call.

"The good thing about this is that people are stepping up and fulfilling those roles," said Scharf, "even though that was not their normal role before the COVID-19 experience."

Like all healthcare workers, dentists also have trouble getting the N 95 masks they need. Dr. Scharf hopes that his office will not be overlooked when the public donates protective equipment to emergency workers.