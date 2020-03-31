Selena Gomez stuns in candid photos without makeup and recommends good music, movies, and books to enjoy during quarantine!

Selena Gomez turned to social media to share how her quarantine is going and it seems she is having a great time! The singer and actress posted a couple of candid photos where she was smiling brightly while naked!

That's right, Selena had no makeup, and yet she was still glowing and stunned as much as ever!

It looks like he was actually trying to take a serious photo of his kitchen, but he ended up with some cute candid selfies.

Looking at how good the photos look, it's safe to say that in the end everything was better!

Not only that, but Selena also decided to help her many fans who also have to stay home and practice social distancing during this time by recommending some of her favorite songs, movies, books and more in the caption.

Fans definitely got into accidental selfies that showed her running towards the camera instead of cooking and posing in her kitchen as she had planned.

She explained in the caption that she was: ‘Trying to take a cute / serious picture of me cooking, but then I felt embarrassed, so I'm using the sincere where I look so happy but I really feel a bit cheesy. 😏. ’

The star looked great in comfortable and casual clothing while isolated in her home, like everyone else!

As mentioned above, he continued his legend by sharing some unmissable titles, essential to listen to or read with his millions of followers.

‘Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I'm seeing, hearing, and reading to stay positive and help pass the time. I hope it helps you "."

She even managed to prove that her story with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd doesn't stop her from enjoying great music, as one of the songs she recommended to her fans was her new single, Snowchild.



