Selena Gomez Enjoys Ex The Weeknd Album In Quarantine

They are also included in the main musical selections of the singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; there is Julia Michaels & # 39; & # 39; If the World Was Ending & # 39;, & # 39; Lauren Daigle's You Say & # 39; The Box & # 39; by Roddie Ricch.

Selena Gomez She shared her best music picks for fans to enjoy during the coronavirus blockade, with her ex-boyfriend WeekendThe new album "After Hours" is on the list.

The former couple dated for 10 months in 2017, but Selena proved there was no bad blood as she told fans that she was enjoying her new song "Snowchild", from the record that fell earlier this month (March 20) .

Also included in your friend's Selena playlist Julia Michaels& # 39; colaboration with JP Saxe, "If the world were to end", "You say" by Lauren Daigle, "The Box" by Roddy Ricchand "The blessing" of Kari Jobe Y Cody Carnes.

The "Lose You to Love Me" star also included a list of movie recommendations. "The invisible man","Jennifer's body","Clueless","Sugar and spice"Y"Flirting with disaster"

His TV selections showed "The morning show Y "Good girls"while the recommendations in his book included the successful memoirs of former first lady Michelle Obama," Becoming. "

"Here are some things I've been seeing, hearing, and reading to stay positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps!" Selena wrote while sharing the list.