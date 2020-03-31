Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato help provide doctors with coronavirus kits

%MINIFYHTMLdafec2ce9551d58ba888a10f1d98c47f11% %MINIFYHTMLdafec2ce9551d58ba888a10f1d98c47f12%

The hit maker & # 39; Come and Get It & # 39; He returns to the hospital where he underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, while the singer of & # 39; Anyone & # 39; is raising funds through its new range of Fabletics sportswear.

Selena Gomez He is returning staff to the Los Angeles hospital, where he underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, helping them provide key medical equipment for the coronavirus.

Hits creator "Come and Get It", who suffers from autoimmune lupus, took to Twitter on Tuesday (March 31) to reveal that she was making a donation to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center officials while doctors and nurses work overtime to treat COVID. 19 patients.

"Very grateful for every medical professional who is putting their health at stake to care for others," Gomez tweeted.

"I am donating to @CedarsSinai as they have few masks and fans. They have taken good care of me so it is my turn to show my gratitude."

Meanwhile, the singer's old friend Demi lovato She is also doing her part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic, donating a portion of the proceeds from her new range of Fabletics active clothing to help first responders who urgently need personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a note posted on social media, Lovato admitted that she almost rejected the April 2 release of her last line for Kate HudsonThe fitness brand is due to the global health crisis, but ultimately decided to continue the launch and instead took the opportunity to do good.

"After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized that there is no better time to inspire others with my capsule (collection), which has always been about channeling your inner strength," Lovato shared in the statement.

"I am pleased to announce that $ 5 (of) each item sold will provide critical equipment to frontline workers, pledging up to $ 125,000 through June 30 to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United States. Foundation of the Nations … "

"I hope you will join me on our journey to project positivity, develop inner strength, and elevate each other!" she added. "This is our opportunity to help the people in our community who need it most during this extraordinary time."

The Fabletics donation is Lovato's latest effort to help raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus. He also performed from his home for Elton JohnThe Living Room for America TV concert special on Sunday.

The show, which also featured appearances by Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl, Billie eilish, Lady Gaga and the alley boys, raised over $ 8 million (£ 6.45 million) for charities Feeding America and First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation.