Scottish Rugby cancels national season due to coronavirus | Rugby Union News





Scotland Rugby has announced the cancellation of the national season

The 2019/20 national rugby season in Scotland has been declared null and void, Scottish Rugby has confirmed.

The move forces Scotland to align itself with Ireland, Wales and Italy to cancel its stations entirely and become the last one directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A consultation process with member clubs follows to decide the best way to end the season, in the midst of a worsening public health crisis in the country.

"Five possible scenarios were presented, with approximately half of the clubs in favor of the null option," said a statement from Scottish Rugby.

"The remaining clubs were divided among the other four options. The second most favored option – ending the season based on league positions at the time of closing – was supported by about a quarter of the clubs.

"In addition to the club's consultation, the Championship Committee Coordinator, the Reserve League Committee President and the Women's Competition Committee President recommended the declaration of a null and void season."

Scotland Rugby has already created a fund to help grassroots clubs

The result, which rules out the possibility of promotion or relegation for the 2019/20 season, was considered to be best for the Scottish game at an unprecedented time for all sports that have seen widespread postponements and cancellations.

Scottish Rugby President Dee Bradbury acknowledged that the announcement will be a blow to clubs who may now feel that their achievements were in vain, but that there was no possibility of resuming the season.

"It was clear from the outset that, in terms of the consequent impact across the various leagues in terms of promotion / relegation, there would be no,quot; right "solution," Bradbury said, "particularly once it became clear that our preferred option to complete the season was it would no longer be possible.

"All the solutions we discussed are likely to be problematic in some way; none are likely to be compatible with all.

"Therefore, it was considered essential that the full range of options be explored, each potential option verified by direction, and that, to the extent possible, a broad consensus was reached throughout the game on the most appropriate outcome.

"We fully accept that some clubs will be disappointed with this decision and we will share their frustration because, for broader social reasons beyond our control, their hard work to drive success this season has not delivered the rewards they deserve."

The announcement comes the day Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, Edinburgh's Richard Cockerill and Glasgow's Dave Rennie agreed to 25 percent pay cuts. SRU Chief Executive Mark Dodson will defer 30 percent of his wages.