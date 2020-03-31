Scottish coach Gregor Townsend agrees to defer wages | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML4184d2d20c802b5540df59585ec4cc0111% %MINIFYHTML4184d2d20c802b5540df59585ec4cc0112%

Townsend, Dave Rennie of Glasgow and Richard Cockerill of Edinburgh agree to 25 percent deferrals; "We have a great challenge ahead," says SRU board chairman





%MINIFYHTML4184d2d20c802b5540df59585ec4cc0113% %MINIFYHTML4184d2d20c802b5540df59585ec4cc0114% Scottish head coach Gregor Townsend will defer part of his salary

%MINIFYHTML4184d2d20c802b5540df59585ec4cc0115% %MINIFYHTML4184d2d20c802b5540df59585ec4cc0116%

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and Murrayfield chief Mark Dodson have agreed to defer some of their wages in response to the coronavirus shutdown, the Scottish Rugby Union announced.

Townsend, along with his Glasgow and Edinburgh counterparts Dave Rennie and Richard Cockerill, has accepted a 25 percent cut, as has SRU performance director Jim Mallinder.

SRU Chief Executive Dodson, who was paid a total of £ 933,000 in wages and bonuses last year, will defer 30 percent of his payments from April 1 to September 1.

The decision was made during a conference call last Friday, when SRU executive and non-executive directors also agreed to a 25 percent postponement.

Scottish Rugby Board President Colin Grassie said: "We are working very hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland in these extremely difficult times. We would like to thank all of our staff, sponsors and stakeholders for their support and collaboration. .

"We have a great challenge ahead, but we will arrive together and leave no stone unturned to ensure the long-term sustainability of Scottish Rugby and the sport in Scotland."

Last week, England head coach Eddie Jones joined RFU executives in taking a pay cut of more than 25 percent due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rugby Australia to leave 75 percent of the workforce

On Tuesday, Rugby Australia confirmed that it will leave three-quarters of its workforce for three months as part of cost-cutting measures introduced due to lack of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining staff are offered reduced wages.

The Super Rugby competition, which involves teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, has been suspended since the seventh round, while Rugby Australia also shelved plans to launch a five-team national competition.