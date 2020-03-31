Scottish Chief Steve Clarke agrees to pay cut with half Scottish FA staff suspended | Football news





Scottish manager Steve Clarke has taken a 10 percent pay cut

Scottish manager Steve Clarke and Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell have cut wages by 10 percent as the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll.

All other national team coaches have also agreed to a 10 percent reduction effective immediately.

Fifty percent of the SFA was placed on leave without permission amid the pandemic, a scheme in which an employee does not work but the government pays him 80 percent of his salary over the next two months.

The governing body is dealing with £ 5m to £ 6m in lost revenue due to the postponement of the European Championship qualifying semi-final against Israel at Hampden Park and the Scottish Cup semi-finals William Hill.

Scottish FA President Rod Petrie said: "I am grateful to our people for their efforts to adapt to these challenging and unprecedented times."

Petrie, who along with Vice President Mike Mulraney agreed to 20 percent of their directors' compensation and deferred any future compensation until the resumption of "business as usual."

He added: "The impact of the virus on Scottish football is significant and only from the Scottish FA's perspective, this has already resulted in the postponement of a full-sale match against Israel in the UEFA Nations League play-off and the Scottish Cup – Final and Final at Hampden Park.

"As a governing body, we have a responsibility to protect the national game and it is also our duty as a board to protect the future of our staff during what medical experts predict will be a long period of uncertainty and national closure."

"I insist that this is a temporary measure in light of the severe impact COVID-19 has had on the association's revenue generation and I would like to thank everyone for their continued understanding and commitment to the national game."