Scientists say coronavirus death rate is now much lower than previously thought

Roommates, as we continue to deal with the devastating impact of the global coronavirus outbreak, it seems that with each day the updates are more depressing. However, some positive news has just come from scientists who now say the COVID-19 death rate is much lower than previously thought.

@CNN reports, according to new research by scientists and published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Medical Journal, the number of previously estimated deaths from coronavirus is much lower than initially thought. The current lower coronavirus mortality rate takes into account potentially milder cases that are often undiagnosed and it is now estimated that about 0.66% of those infected will die. The news is definitely good news, but researchers still point out that the number is also much higher than 0.1% of people who are killed by seasonal flu.

The previous mortality rate from coronavirus was 1.38%, which was calculated when the undetected infections are not taken into account; This is consistent with what Dr. Anthony Fauci stated in early March when he said, "If you just do the math, the math is about 2%." However, at that time he also stated that the estimated number of deaths could decrease significantly, stating that "as a group it will completely depend on what is the factor of asymptomatic cases."

If you're wondering exactly how this is possible, it's because death rates generally only consider reported coronavirus cases, which tend to be more severe, and are brought to the attention of healthcare workers. Although asymptomatic cases (or mild cases) are not always counted, it is those mild cases that have a much lower mortality rate and at this time, the USA. USA They are seeing more mild cases of COVID-19 than severe cases.

