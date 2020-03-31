Schools May Be Closed During Summer Break – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Students will likely not be able to return to school for the remainder of the academic year and schools should focus on distance learning models, California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday.

“Due to current security concerns and ongoing social distancing needs, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school sites before the end of the school year. To enable schools to plan accordingly, and to ensure that learning still occurs until the end of the school year, we suggest that schools plan and prepare to carry out their curriculum through a distance learning model. ” Thurmond said.

He noted in the statement that he was not suggesting that school is over for the year, but that "all efforts,quot; by California schools should be made to strengthen the distance learning model.

Thurmond said the California Department of Education is supporting schools in this effort by providing webinars, like the next one, focused on serving students with disabilities remotely. School officials will also give orientation this week to address graduation and graduation concerns for seniors and high school students.

The department also conducted a survey of each school district in the state to determine the status of its technology gap, to ensure that all students have access to devices and the Internet so that distance learning can be successful.

"We are in unprecedented times, and it is difficult to know what the future holds as we are all doing everything we can to flatten the curve." As far as we know now, our schools will be closed for longer than we originally thought, and it will be better if our schools are prepared for that extension, by having their distance learning models ready until the end of the school year. "Thurmond said .