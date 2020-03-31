Schitt & # 39; s Creek and his legacy of love

Television is a powerful tool. Consumption of the medium is an inherently intimate experience as viewers adopt shows and characters in the safety of their own homes. With most series, viewers spend years with characters. They grow up and learn from them, and sometimes they meet heroes and confidants along the way. And no one knows the power of television more than Schitt & # 39; s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy.
Levy, who plays David Rose in the Emmy nomination Schitt & # 39; s Creek And serving as a showrunner, writer and director, he said he regularly listens to viewers about how his show has impacted them.
"I recently … got a video from a fan of the show in Scotland who gave this little testimony to the camera, I guess in his room, about how he just talked to his mother," Levy said in December 2019 after the The show received nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
According to Levy, the young fan was watching the show, specifically the fifth season episode "Meet the Parents,quot;, where David's partner Patrick (Noah Reid), goes out to his parents. Levy said the viewer "used it as a way to pull the trigger to make that decision for herself."
In Schitt & # 39; s CreekDavid is an open pansexual. He owns a business with his partner and the two freely show their affection. There is no intolerance in Schitt & # 39; s Creek. Everyone is welcome and embraced in the city, a practice Levy installed from the get-go. It started when the Rose family moved to the town of Schitt & # 39; s Creek, after the loss of their wealth, and the townspeople immediately embraced her.
Now, six seasons in, it's safe to say the legacy of Schitt & # 39; s Creek It goes far beyond the legions of fans who use the show's reaction GIFs on Twitter.
"And I think every time I hear about (stories like the fans in Scotland), it's still amazing, reaffirming everything I expected the show to do, in terms of shining a light out there. But you can never expect that. And so, every time I read about the impact of the show, it's incredibly rewarding. I'm glad we can be a small part of people's stories, "Levy said.
Annie Murphy, who plays Levy's television sister Alexis Rose, is no stranger to fan comments, both about her character's GIFs and "Ew, David!" as well as how the show has left its mark on the spectators.
"I hope that people can take away from him that there is so much love, kindness and acceptance in the world, despite how things feel these days," he said. "I am very proud of the show for being a safe place for people to escape … It is not a comedy at anyone's expense, actually. It is a laugh for the sake of laughter. Even on a bad day at Schitt & # 39 ; s Creek, you know everything is going to be more or less okay. So I hope people can get that out of the program. "
The legacy that a television show leaves behind can never be predicted and can evolve over time. With six seasons of Rose's family stories, six seasons of jokes that couldn't be further from petty comedy, and six seasons of universal love, Schitt & # 39; s Creek It's changing lives, something Levy hoped would happen, but wasn't sure it would come to fruition.
"All you can really do is decide what you want your job to mean and hope for the best. In my wildest dreams, I didn't see the show having the kind of impact it had. And it's beyond the awards and push." Levy said. "That will be what is left, the lives that have changed and how our lives have changed because of that. So I think being part of something that looks like a force for good is … a beautiful legacy to have."
The penultimate episode of Schitt & # 39; s Creek airs Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. on pop television. The series finale airs on a special schedule, at 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 7 on Pop TV, Comedy Central, and Logo. A retrospective, Kind regards, Kind regards: Farewell to Schitt & # 39; s Creek, continues at 8:30 p.m. through three networks as well.
%MINIFYHTML2ab541fffe502d568038f7b18c521cb213%