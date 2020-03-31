Schitt & # 39; s Creek and his legacy of love

Television is a powerful tool. Consumption of the medium is an inherently intimate experience as viewers adopt shows and characters in the safety of their own homes. With most series, viewers spend years with characters. They grow up and learn from them, and sometimes they meet heroes and confidants along the way. And no one knows the power of television more than Schitt & # 39; s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy.

Levy, who plays David Rose in the Emmy nomination Schitt & # 39; s Creek And serving as a showrunner, writer and director, he said he regularly listens to viewers about how his show has impacted them.

"I recently … got a video from a fan of the show in Scotland who gave this little testimony to the camera, I guess in his room, about how he just talked to his mother," Levy said in December 2019 after the The show received nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.