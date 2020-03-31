‘Scandal’ student Dan Bucatinsky signs with Gersh – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky has signed with Gersh to perform. The move comes when Bucatinsky, who won an Emmy guest actor for his portrayal of James Novak on ABC. Scandal, returns to the net as a regular series in comedy series The baker and the beauty.

Actor, writer, producer, and author Bucatinsky co-starred in the romantic comedy film Jennifer Lopez. Second law and was seen on stage as the leader of the Los Angeles production of Medicine man at the Kirk Douglas Theater.

Her other television credits include 24: Legacy, Marry Me, Will & Grace, Superstore, Grey’s Anatomy, Friends, Weeds, Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as the cult hit of HBO The return and Showtime Web therapy, which he produced with his producing partner, Lisa Kudrow, through his company Is or Isn’t Entertainment. They are also the lifelong producers of the Emmy-winning docuseries. Who do you think you are?, who will return to their original NBC network for their eleventh season and game show 25 words or less, It is heading to its second season, hosted by Meredith Vieira.

Bucatinsky's film roles include that of Steven Spielberg The Post, under the Tuscan son Y The opposite of sex. He was also a writer, producer and star of All boy, released by Lionsgate in 2001, and the author of the best-seller, Does this baby make me look right?

Bucatinsky continues to be represented by Principal Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Is or Isn ’Entertainment Entertainment is still represented by CAA.