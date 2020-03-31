Save on Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus, Peak Design backpacks and more

Vox Media has affiliate associations. These do not influence editorial content, although Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased through affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

Some days produce more offers than others, and today is one of those days. For starters, the truly wireless Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus headphones, which are seeing their first big discount at Best Buy. Normally $ 300, that's $ 240. In my opinion, I enjoyed its noise canceling effect and fantastic sound performance, and they look unique. I considered the high price as one of its biggest weaknesses, especially since AirPods Pro achieves similar results for $ 50 less. But now that price is a minor factor (they're still pretty expensive though), it may be worth checking out.





Peak Design's 20-liter daily backpack might not be the most useful thing to buy during a pandemic, since most of us are self-insulating. But it's as affordable as ever today, at just over $ 100 from its usual price of $ 260. At Amazon, you can get the bag in different colors for $ 156. If you buy it, you'll be ready for day trips and more. Holidays that will come with a bag that can fit a large amount of equipment.



Similar to Target, Amazon is arranging a purchase of two, get a free deal on video games. However, it is expanding the offering to board and table games. Just add three of the items included in this promotion to your cart, and you can save some money on your order. As usual, Amazon will deduct the price of the most affordable item in your cart, so the more you spend on each item, the more you save.

As for what might catch your attention, Stranded death, Nioh 2, Doom: Eternaland board and table games like Explosive kittens, Cards against humanity, and the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set These are some examples of what is currently available in this promotion.

Newegg offers $ 20 off the cost of renewing, or starting over, a subscription to PlayStation Plus, Sony's service for PS4 that enables multiplayer and adds free games to your library every month, as long as you stay subscribed. Instead of $ 60, it's $ 40 with the offer code EMCDEEG28.