Saudi Arabia tells Muslims to wait for Hajj's plans amid coronavirus crisis | Hajj News

Saudi Arabia has asked Muslims to wait until there is more clarity about the coronavirus pandemic before planning to attend the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the Hajj and Umrah minister said on state television on Tuesday.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world generally flock to Islam's holiest sites in the cities of Mecca and Medina for the weeklong ritual. It is also an important source of income for the Gulf nation.

The largest annual gathering of Muslims is slated to begin in late July, but the coronavirus outbreak has raised questions about whether it can or should go ahead given the risk of spreading the disease even further in large gatherings.

Saudi Arabia has already suspended Umrah's smallest pilgrimage year-round until further notice, indefinitely halted all international passenger flights, and last week blocked entry and exit to several cities, including Mecca and Medina.

The pilgrimage is big business for Saudi Arabia and the backbone of plans to expand visitor numbers under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious economic reform agenda.

Canceling Hajj would be unprecedented in modern times, but attendance in high-risk areas had previously slowed, even in recent years during the Ebola outbreak.

To date, the kingdom has reported just over 1,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths. Globally, more than 825,000 people have been infected with more than 40,000 registered deaths.

Previous epidemics

Outbreaks of disease have regularly been a concern around Hajj, which is required of all non-disabled Muslims ever in their lives, especially since pilgrims come from around the world.

The first recorded outbreak occurred in 632 when pilgrims battled malaria. A cholera outbreak in 1821 killed some 20,000 pilgrims. Another cholera outbreak in 1865 killed 15,000 pilgrims and then spread throughout the world.

More recently, Saudi Arabia faced the danger of a related coronavirus that caused Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). A hesitant response allowed the virus to kill several hundred people and spread throughout the region.

The kingdom increased its public health measures in 2012 and 2013, although there was no outbreak.