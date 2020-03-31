Sara Ali Khan becomes the youngest actor to contribute to the fight against coronavirus

The current pandemic situation has affected everyone. City B celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar have pledged to contribute to help India in its fight against the coronavirus. Now, the young B-town gun Sara Ali Khan has also joined the list of celebrities who come to help the country.

Sara Ali Khan took Instagram and confirmed the same. The actor wrote: “I promise to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Prime Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their part to help the people of our country. Every contribution counts and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic. " Sara also urged everyone to help those in need. His caption read: "It is time to do a good deed. Stay and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I ask, I beg you. #Jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona,quot;

On the job front, Sara Ali Khan has two massive projects lined up in Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re. While Coolie No.1 pairs her opponent with Varun Dhawan up front, Atrangi Re will have Sara share the screen with Akshay Kumar. and Dhanush.