Santa Clara County DA warns that hate crimes are not tolerated as attacks on Asians escalate – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The new PSA video of the Santa Clara County District Attorney opens with a Chinese-American prosecutor who says, "This is not a Chinese virus."

The 55-second video comes with a strong warning to people who attack and blame the coronavirus outbreak on a particular group: They will face criminal consequences.

%MINIFYHTML63a8d678447083657c8b5ae5fba115ec11% %MINIFYHTML63a8d678447083657c8b5ae5fba115ec12%

"If you hurt or threaten someone for those things, you'll have a lot more to worry about than COVID-19," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

The powerful PSA comes at a time when an alarming number of Asians and Asian Americans are being yelled at, spit out and attacked across the country. Powered the launch of the STOP AAPI HATE reporting center.

In just over a week, he received more than 1,000 self-reported cases of coronavirus-related discrimination, according to Russell Jeung, PhD, President and Professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University.

Community partners gather data from the Asian Pacific and Chinese Policy and Planning Council for Affirmative Action. The reporting center was established with the school's Asian American Studies department.

Coronavirus-related racism is on the rise worldwide. In the UK, a Singaporean student studying in London told the BBC that he was walking down the street when four people attacked him. Various videos on social media seem to show people violently confronting Asian Americans across the country, from New York City to the Bay area.

"There are a lot of attacks on Asians, even before the coronavirus, and it's something of us, we grew up around here, we left, and we can no longer sit and watch this any longer," said Sammy with the SF Peace Collection. He chose to retain his last name.

He found the SF Peace Collective, a group of volunteers made up of civilians and American veterans who patrol the streets of Chinatown.

"To promote awareness, to help lift Asians, to restore Asian pride, so that people know that we should not be stepped on," he added.

The desire to create the official group came before the pandemic, but increased media attention motivated them to move in greater numbers. SF Peace Collective hopes that your group empowers other communities.

"We are normal people and I think that is the message: anyone can do this, in any Chinatown in the US," said Sammy.