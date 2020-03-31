San Francisco SRO hotels will be inspected to ensure compliance with the public health order – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Department of Public Health health inspectors are conducting inspections of individually-occupied hotels to ensure that SRO building owners and managers comply with city mandates amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said Monday that the department has already notified SRO managers and owners about inspections being carried out on some 500 buildings across the city.

During the inspection, health officials will enforce a health order issued by the department on March 10, which requires managers to clean and sanitize all community areas in SROs daily and maintain a cleanliness log, as well as Bathrooms have soap for all sinks or disinfectant if there is no sink.

Additionally, tenants must be notified of the order, health officials said.

Failure to comply could result in fines with fines for SRO managers and owners, according to DPH.

DPH health inspectors will not review individual rooms during the inspection, only common areas.

DPH health inspectors will validate your identity during the inspection and present your city disaster service worker ID, DPH employee ID, and health inspector badge.

