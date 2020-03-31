San Francisco residents 'Make a noise for the heroes' of the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A cacophonous The wave swept through an apartment complex in San Francisco on Monday night when neighbors yelled, hitting pots and pans, and voiced support for front-line workers facing the coronavirus crisis.

The movement, titled #GetLoudForOurHeroes on social media, started Monday night at precisely 7 p.m. Neighbors in the Fillmore district of San Francisco took their balconies and also parted across a patio at a safe distance to give a literal scream to the essential people who still go to work every day.

%MINIFYHTML080c074dfe0cbe0b630cf1bbdb0a530513% %MINIFYHTML080c074dfe0cbe0b630cf1bbdb0a530514%

"Without grocery store employees and transit workers and health workers and hospitals, this would be even more difficult than it is at the moment," said Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco ( UESF), the city's teachers union. "I don't know if I could say enough how grateful we are for the people doing the work to keep us going."

%MINIFYHTML080c074dfe0cbe0b630cf1bbdb0a530515% %MINIFYHTML080c074dfe0cbe0b630cf1bbdb0a530516%

UESF, which represents more than 6,000 employees of the San Francisco Unified School District, launched the call to show appreciation for the health workers who tackle COVID-19 every day. UESF is partnering with San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney to spread the word about the movement.

Other cities around the world have begun similar gestures of appreciation. In New York it is called #ClapBecauseWeCare and in the UK it is called #ClapForOurCarers.

"This is a way for all of us to determine solidarity and gratitude for all the workers who put their health at risk, who protect us all and keep essential goods and services operational during this crisis," said Haney.