SAG-AFTRA Alerts Members to COVID-19 Casting Scam Looking for Nude Videos – Deadline

A COVID-19 casting scam has been searching for actors for nude audition videos and their passport information for a fake Paris fashion show.

"We find it terrible that someone uses this global crisis to take advantage of our members and those who aspire to work under our contracts," SAG-AFTRA said Tuesday. "It is even more worrying that someone does so to obtain personally identifiable information and nude videos that can be used for nefarious and salacious purposes."

The union told its members that "they should always exercise caution when sending personally identifiable information and audiotapes," noting that "no SAG-AFTRA franchisee is authorized to request materials of a sexual nature from any current or future members; it is a violation of SAG-AFTRA agency regulations to do so.

"As far as we know, no union franchise agent is associated with this nefarious scheme, but we urge members to report any concerns they may have about their agents regarding this or any other problem … It is even more critical now, when people with bad intentions can try to take advantage of the current production shutdown and everyone's desire to get back to work. "